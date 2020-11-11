BUCHANAN - Richard W.

Of Hamburg, NY, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Gretchen (nee Brunner); dearest father of Daniel (Sarah), Kelly (Corry) Powley and Andrea (Greg Myers); loving grandfather of Nora Buchanan and Emersyn Powley; son of Lester A. and the late Teresa M. (nee Hibsch) Buchanan; brother of Tom (Kim); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Thursday, at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.