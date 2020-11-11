Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard W. BUCHANAN
BUCHANAN - Richard W.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Gretchen (nee Brunner); dearest father of Daniel (Sarah), Kelly (Corry) Powley and Andrea (Greg Myers); loving grandfather of Nora Buchanan and Emersyn Powley; son of Lester A. and the late Teresa M. (nee Hibsch) Buchanan; brother of Tom (Kim); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Thursday, at 10 AM.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.