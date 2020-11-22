Gresch - Richard W.
Of West Seneca, NY, formerly of Eyota, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at the age of 77. Predeceased by his parents and siblings; beloved husband of Charlene (nee Maurer) Gresch for 47 years; devoted father of Richard J. (Lynn) Gresch and Kara (Ryan) Bowers; cherished grandfather of Aiden and Evelyn Gresch.; also survived by many special family members and friends. Dick was a proud Army Veteran and served in Korea. A private service is being held by the immediate family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.