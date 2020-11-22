Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard W. GRESCH
Gresch - Richard W.
Of West Seneca, NY, formerly of Eyota, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at the age of 77. Predeceased by his parents and siblings; beloved husband of Charlene (nee Maurer) Gresch for 47 years; devoted father of Richard J. (Lynn) Gresch and Kara (Ryan) Bowers; cherished grandfather of Aiden and Evelyn Gresch.; also survived by many special family members and friends. Dick was a proud Army Veteran and served in Korea. A private service is being held by the immediate family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.