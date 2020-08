Radominski - Richard W.August 26, 2020; beloved husband of Judith (nee Tatarski); devoted father of Susan (Mark) Fagin and Leanne Radominski; loving grandfather of Noah, and Marley; dear brother of Leonard (Corinne) Radominski and Mary Anne (George) Radka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Radominski was a member of the US Navy and UAW Local #774. Memorials in Richard's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com