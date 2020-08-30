Menu
Richard W. RADOMINSKI
Radominski - Richard W.
August 26, 2020; beloved husband of Judith (nee Tatarski); devoted father of Susan (Mark) Fagin and Leanne Radominski; loving grandfather of Noah, and Marley; dear brother of Leonard (Corinne) Radominski and Mary Anne (George) Radka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Radominski was a member of the US Navy and UAW Local #774. Memorials in Richard's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
