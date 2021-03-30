Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard D. WASIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
WASIEWICZ - Richard D.
March 28, 2021, of Buffalo, beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Jahnke) Wasiewicz; loving father of Martin (Patricia) Szwed, Jason (Angela) Szwed, Patricia Graczyk, and Holly (Justin Smith) Wasiewicz; cherished Papa of Madeline, Sadie, Lina, Nicole, Ryan, Sophia, Joseph, Jacob and Jon; dear brother of Christine (David) Bacchetti; fond uncle of Deanna, Cheryl and Debbie; brother-in-law of Jay Jahnke. Services to be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My beautiful loving brother How you will be missed A man that never had a bad word about anyone Love you and enjoy your heavenly home
Christine
March 30, 2021
My Deepest sympathy.
Scott Snirh
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results