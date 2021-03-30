WASIEWICZ - Richard D.

March 28, 2021, of Buffalo, beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Jahnke) Wasiewicz; loving father of Martin (Patricia) Szwed, Jason (Angela) Szwed, Patricia Graczyk, and Holly (Justin Smith) Wasiewicz; cherished Papa of Madeline, Sadie, Lina, Nicole, Ryan, Sophia, Joseph, Jacob and Jon; dear brother of Christine (David) Bacchetti; fond uncle of Deanna, Cheryl and Debbie; brother-in-law of Jay Jahnke. Services to be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.