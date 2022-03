WASIURA - Richard S. "Dick"June 10, 2021, age 80. Beloved husband of 55 years to Shirley A. (nee Kellner) Wasiura; devoted father of Steven (Andrea), Karen, Donna Neal, and David (Jillianna); loving grandfather of Bethany, Adam, Joshua, Noah, Benjamin, and Faith; dearest brother-in-law of Beatrice (late George) Seyfried and Carol (late Richard) Seyfried; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Richard had a long career as a Purchasing Manager for many companies in Western New York including the American Red Cross. He was a former President of APICS Buffalo Chapter and member of the Holy Name Society. Please share memories and condolences on Richard's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com