WASIURA - Richard S. "Dick"
June 10, 2021, age 80. Beloved husband of 55 years to Shirley A. (nee Kellner) Wasiura; devoted father of Steven (Andrea), Karen, Donna Neal, and David (Jillianna); loving grandfather of Bethany, Adam, Joshua, Noah, Benjamin, and Faith; dearest brother-in-law of Beatrice (late George) Seyfried and Carol (late Richard) Seyfried; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Richard had a long career as a Purchasing Manager for many companies in Western New York including the American Red Cross. He was a former President of APICS Buffalo Chapter and member of the Holy Name Society. Please share memories and condolences on Richard's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.