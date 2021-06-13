Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard S. "Dick" WASIURA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
WASIURA - Richard S. "Dick"
June 10, 2021, age 80. Beloved husband of 55 years to Shirley A. (nee Kellner) Wasiura; devoted father of Steven (Andrea), Karen, Donna Neal, and David (Jillianna); loving grandfather of Bethany, Adam, Joshua, Noah, Benjamin, and Faith; dearest brother-in-law of Beatrice (late George) Seyfried and Carol (late Richard) Seyfried; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Richard had a long career as a Purchasing Manager for many companies in Western New York including the American Red Cross. He was a former President of APICS Buffalo Chapter and member of the Holy Name Society. Please share memories and condolences on Richard's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
2950 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Shirley and family -- So shocked to hear of your loss. I'm sure that his mom and dad have welcomed him into their loving arms. Stay strong at this sad time and remember him with loving memories.
Dorothy Kondrasky
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results