WATERSTRAT - Dr. Richard "Dick"

Passed away January 26, 2021 at Shady Grove Hospital after a prolonged illness at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Shirley Hankey Waterstrat in Maryland, his sister Jean (Waterstrat) Schultz in Williamsville, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth (Strehlow) and Arthur Waterstrat, his brother Carlton Waterstrat, and sisters Betty Riemer and Phyllis Hodge.

Dr. Waterstrat graduated from Tonawanda High School. He went on to Erie County Technical Institute in Buffalo. After receiving his degree, he joined General Electric Company as a member of their Metallurgy Research group. Dr. Waterstrat received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois in 1961 in Metallurgical Engineering. Following graduation, he worked for the American Dental Association and conducted an abundance of research and dental metallurgy at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC. The work that he performed on metallic superconductors at the Naval Research Laboratory led to an invitation from the University of Geneva in Switzerland where he would eventually receive his Doctorate Degree. In 1978, he returned to Geneva for his oral dissertation and was awarded a Doctorate in Solid-State Physics. After he retired from the American Dental Association, he continued his research in Metallurgy at NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) as a visiting researcher studying Atomic Structure of Metals. Dr. Waterstrat enjoyed airplane travel, especially during his excursions throughout Europe with his wife, Shirley, for both work and leisure. Some of his accomplishments include: 99 published scientific research reports; "What's Best of What's New" medal from Popular Science Magazine; Introduced the use of dental amalgam fillings made from spherical alloy powders and produced the first precision dental castings of pure titanium; Developed the bio-compatible alloy with extraordinary resistance to fracture and wear, which has the unusual ability to toughen itself against propagation of cracks that would normally cause cracks and wear to the replacement. This property should extend the life of total hip and knee replacements; ASA Fellow Award for recognition for contributions in the field of Metallurgy; Member of American Society of Metals International (ASM).Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.