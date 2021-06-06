WILEY - Richard F.
May 30, 2021, age 78. Beloved husband of 49 years to Linda (nee Lang) Wiley; devoted father of Lisa (Arthur) Moslow and Kevin (Madeleine Johnson) Wiley; loving "Papa" of Maximilian, Wiley, Madeline Moslow and Wolfgang Wiley; dear brother of Susan Wiley and Linda (Steven) Larson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday. Richard worked in personnel at Nabisco then taught for over 20 years with NYS at Millersport Day HAB. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ten Lives Club, PO Box 253, North Boston, NY 14110. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.