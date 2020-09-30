Menu
Ricky L. Boisen
Boisen - Ricky L.
Of West Seneca, NY. September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Julie (nee Whitehurse); dearest father of Brent, Brian (Brittany) and Brenden; cherished grandfather of Aiden and Arlo; loved son of Paul and Sharon; adored brother of Ron (Cathy); survived by many friends. Family will be present Friday, 2-6 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
