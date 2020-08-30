Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rihab SALLAJ
SALLAJ - Rihab
On August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Khalil; caring mother of Abdullah, Sultan and Shayma'a; cherished grandmother of Yaqub; sister of Jamal, Jalal, Iman, Hattam, Wafa, Mariam and Hannan; daughter of the late Rahma and Mustafa. Rihab will be remember for her kindness and generosity. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.