SALLAJ - Rihab
On August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Khalil; caring mother of Abdullah, Sultan and Shayma'a; cherished grandmother of Yaqub; sister of Jamal, Jalal, Iman, Hattam, Wafa, Mariam and Hannan; daughter of the late Rahma and Mustafa. Rihab will be remember for her kindness and generosity. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.