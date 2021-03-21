BRUNDIGE-GAINEY, Rita The heartache and tears are never ending. 3.22.15, changed my world permanently!! To have a conversation and hear your laugh again. Mom, I MISS YOU SO MUCH... Unconditional love and Gratitude ~AndRitá I wish I could talk to you now that I'm older (an adult). I Love and Miss You Nana~Trévon Dear Rita: Thinking of the LOVE we shared as sisters. Missing you, but I know you're with God, and amongst our loved ones. ~Other 1/2 I'm missing our time, but you're still in my heart. Rita B. (My Sister) My Dear Auntie Ree-Ree, A heart of gold, a smile so pure, kindness that extended to all you knew. You're missed so much. Love You! ~Monicá
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Auntie Rita! How I appreciate the laughter and talks we shared. Unconditional love and endless Lord have mercy and ooo´s . Thank you for blessing us, we love and miss you! Your memory lives on!
Quanney
March 22, 2021
S.I.P. our beautiful sister. Lord knows we miss you, the joy and the laughter you brought to our hearts. Your legacy still lives on in us & in your Blessing you birth into this world. She is truly a gift to us. Thank you. Continue your rest until we meet again. ...Always....One Love...
Estrella McCoy & Lydia McCoy (Sisters)
March 22, 2021
Miss N U (sic)! Thanking God for Memories... Whispers, Rock Steady, Kool and the Gang, W. Utica, Arena and Skateland!!! Love you