Rita BRUNDIGE-GAINEY
BRUNDIGE-GAINEY, Rita
The heartache and tears are never ending. 3.22.15, changed my world permanently!! To have a conversation and hear your laugh again. Mom, I MISS YOU SO MUCH...
Unconditional love and Gratitude
~AndRitá
I wish I could talk to you now that I'm older (an adult).
I Love and Miss You Nana~Trévon
Dear Rita:
Thinking of the LOVE we shared as sisters. Missing you, but I know you're with God, and amongst our loved ones. ~Other 1/2
I'm missing our time, but you're still in my heart. Rita B. (My Sister)
My Dear Auntie Ree-Ree,
A heart of gold, a smile so pure, kindness that extended to all you knew. You're missed so much. Love You! ~Monicá


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Auntie Rita! How I appreciate the laughter and talks we shared. Unconditional love and endless Lord have mercy and ooo´s . Thank you for blessing us, we love and miss you! Your memory lives on!
Quanney
March 22, 2021
S.I.P. our beautiful sister. Lord knows we miss you, the joy and the laughter you brought to our hearts. Your legacy still lives on in us & in your Blessing you birth into this world. She is truly a gift to us. Thank you. Continue your rest until we meet again. ...Always....One Love...
Estrella McCoy & Lydia McCoy (Sisters)
March 22, 2021
Miss N U (sic)! Thanking God for Memories... Whispers, Rock Steady, Kool and the Gang, W. Utica, Arena and Skateland!!! Love you
Patricia D. Troupe
March 22, 2021
