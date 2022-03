BRUNDIGE-

GAINEY, Rita

Mom,

Seven years of a soul-wrenching emptiness.An unfillable void.

Time has yet to ease anything.

Continue guiding us!!

I Love & Miss You Infinitely

Your Baby Girl

Nana ReRe...I Love & Miss You

Trévon

To my other half~I miss seeing you

Thanks for being my Angel.

Always...Your Other ½

Ms. Rita B.~I still miss and love you!! My heart is ALWAYS with you!!

Your Sister Gwen







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.