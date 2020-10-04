Menu
Rita C. BUZIAK
- Rita C. (nee Even)
October 1, 2020, at age 95, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Buziak; loving mother of Karen J. (late Joseph Kasinski) Kasinski-Egloff, Joseph R. (Theresa) Buziak and the late Linda E. Buziak; cherished grandma of Janice (Adam) Smith, David Egloff, Diana (Michael) Nigro, Michael (Kayleigh) Buziak, Valerie Kasinski and Lauren Buziak; great grandma of Morrison, Owen, Audriana, Damien and Marek; sister of Loretta "Ethel" Winiarski, and the late Ruth, Richard, William, Joseph and Raymond Even; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rita's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Private Burial will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery where Rita will be laid to rest with her beloved Joe. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
