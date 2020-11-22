Menu
Rita C. RORES
RORES - Rita C.
Age 90, born to Christ and Arianthe Rores on March 25th 1930 in Buffalo, NY, also known as Greek Independence Day, which made Rita very proud. She passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020 in Horseheads, NY at the home of her niece, Donna Little. She was predeceased by her siblings Katherine Rores, James Rores, Lillian (Rores) Dembik, Thomas Rores, Nicholas Rores, George Rores, and Peter Rores. Rita is survived by her sister Photine "Tina" Rennells of Breesport; along with her many nieces and nephews. She was a favorite aunt who gave so much love, happiness, and lasting memories for us to cherish; she will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to the BARBER FUNERAL HOME, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, NY, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 for Rita's Memorial Service at 2 PM, Rev. Fr. Richard Scott officiating. Masks will be required along with social distancing at limited building attendance, following the current guidelines. Rita will be laid to rest alongside her family in Elmlawn Cemetery, Kenmore, NY in a private family service. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St., Horseheads, NY 14845
OH my little devilockie(sp) how I miss you. Donna I am glad you got to be with her in her. She left this earth as happy as she could be and was at peace. 18 years is hard to take care of someone and not love them as family. I will always remember you❤ RIP
Casey Clinton
Friend
November 20, 2020
Rest in peace, Rita. You were a special lady. My condolences to the family.
Amy Pencola
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
I cared for rita for years at Bethany we all loved her and she loved her lipstick and earrings and pasta I will miss you my dear friend may you rest in peace I love you to pieces as you would say
Kelly
Friend
November 18, 2020
Donna,
I wish I had magic words that could ease the pain from your incredible loss. Just know that I'm here for you anytime. Rest in peace Rita.

With love and sympathy,

Jamie
Jamie Whitson
Friend
November 18, 2020
To the family of Rita Rores,

I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Rita. I remember her when my dad was at Bethany Manor about 5 years ago. She would eat lunch in the dining room. She was a spry lady. I loved her accent and she would always have her hand out for you to grab. Such a sweet lady.

My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Cherish the memories.

Sincerely
Mary Manoogian
Mary Manoogian
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020