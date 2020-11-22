To the family of Rita Rores,



I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Rita. I remember her when my dad was at Bethany Manor about 5 years ago. She would eat lunch in the dining room. She was a spry lady. I loved her accent and she would always have her hand out for you to grab. Such a sweet lady.



My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Cherish the memories.



Sincerely

Mary Manoogian

