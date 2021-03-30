CRACCHIOLA - Rita M.
(nee Steinmiller)
March 29, 2021. Loving wife of the late Charles; beloved mother of Thomas (Debra), John (Caren Ashkar) and Joseph (Susan) Cracchiola; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Randall) Bartosz, Peter, Michael, Steven Cracchiola, Jaimie (Eric) Lyons, Samantha (Ryan) Cracchiola and Jason (Dania) Kelso; great-grandmother of Addison and Elliana. Friends may call Thursday, April 1, from 10-11 AM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., where a Funeral Service will be held at 11. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.