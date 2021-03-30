Menu
Rita M. CRACCHIOLA
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
CRACCHIOLA - Rita M.
(nee Steinmiller)
March 29, 2021. Loving wife of the late Charles; beloved mother of Thomas (Debra), John (Caren Ashkar) and Joseph (Susan) Cracchiola; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Randall) Bartosz, Peter, Michael, Steven Cracchiola, Jaimie (Eric) Lyons, Samantha (Ryan) Cracchiola and Jason (Dania) Kelso; great-grandmother of Addison and Elliana. Friends may call Thursday, April 1, from 10-11 AM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., where a Funeral Service will be held at 11. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Dear Tom, John, Joe and family, So sorry to hear the loss of your Mom...she was wonderful and I remember such happy times together when we were young. Thinking of you all, Mary
Mary Merlino Tribuzzi
April 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Peter
Rosemarie Proulx
March 30, 2021
John and Caren,so sorry about the loss of your Mother. My heart felt sympathy to both of you and your family. Peace and love.Sandy
Sandra Simonick
March 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers your entire family. Rita was a very special friend and neighbor. I will always cherish our time together and the great memories with Rita and Chuck. They were the best.
Jim Burton
March 30, 2021
