CZERWINSKI - Rita A.(nee Gentner)Age 87, of Machias, NY, passed away on March 23, 2021. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 5381 Depot St., West Valley, NY 14171. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com