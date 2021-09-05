D'ARATA - Rita M.
(nee Monteleone)
September 1, 2021, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Edward M. D'Arata, Sr.; loving mother of Edward (Julie) D'Arata, Jr., Denise (Terrence) Lee and David (Jennifer) D'Arata; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Bridget (James), Craig (Ashley) and Courtney (Steven); adored great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services held privately. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.