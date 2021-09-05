Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita M. D'ARATA
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
D'ARATA - Rita M.
(nee Monteleone)
September 1, 2021, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Edward M. D'Arata, Sr.; loving mother of Edward (Julie) D'Arata, Jr., Denise (Terrence) Lee and David (Jennifer) D'Arata; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Bridget (James), Craig (Ashley) and Courtney (Steven); adored great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services held privately. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To the entire D'Arata family. Our deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. D'Arata was a wonderful person. I always felt it was an honor to be invited to your home after Eddie's and my walk home from school. My first homemade pizza was served by your Mom. It was far better than any pizza from a restaurant. Always a kind work and a smile on her face. I have such fond memories of your Mom. God bless and protect you all. The Kelly Family from St. Mark's
Kenneth Kelly
Friend
September 13, 2021
Denise and Family My deepest condolences for your loss.May the memories you shared help you outweigh the sadness you are feeling. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Angela DiGiacomo Kilcoyne
September 6, 2021
I initially met your mother several years ago well visiting my mother, Mary Jane at Elderwood. Rita had a sense of humor & quick wit that was second to none. The friendship they developed over these past few years brought great joy to my mother and she is saddened by your loss. Our heartfelt prayers & condolence to you and your family.
David B
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results