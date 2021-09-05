To the entire D'Arata family. Our deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. D'Arata was a wonderful person. I always felt it was an honor to be invited to your home after Eddie's and my walk home from school. My first homemade pizza was served by your Mom. It was far better than any pizza from a restaurant. Always a kind work and a smile on her face. I have such fond memories of your Mom. God bless and protect you all. The Kelly Family from St. Mark's

Kenneth Kelly Friend September 13, 2021