Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita A. DARUSZKA
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
DARUSZKA - Rita A.
(nee Bogdan)
March 22, 2022, age 91, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gary Daruszka. Loving mother of Nancy (late David) Jurewicz, Donna (Carl) Scibetta and the late LeeAnn Daruszka. Cherished grandmother of Kimberlee, Gary (Madison) and Rachel. Devoted sister of Lorraine (late Richard) Kasprzyk, Del (Gloria) Bogdan and the late Joseph (late Mary) Bogdan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rita was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Golf, and Tennis and loved solving crossword puzzles. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rita's name to Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.