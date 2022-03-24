DARUSZKA - Rita A.
(nee Bogdan)
March 22, 2022, age 91, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gary Daruszka. Loving mother of Nancy (late David) Jurewicz, Donna (Carl) Scibetta and the late LeeAnn Daruszka. Cherished grandmother of Kimberlee, Gary (Madison) and Rachel. Devoted sister of Lorraine (late Richard) Kasprzyk, Del (Gloria) Bogdan and the late Joseph (late Mary) Bogdan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rita was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Golf, and Tennis and loved solving crossword puzzles. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rita's name to Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.