DECSI - Rita (nee Pomarzynski) Of Boston, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of Nandor F Decsi; predeceased by brothers and a sister. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, 4-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Orchard Park, Saturday, 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Bernadette Church are greatly appreciated. Rita was a school teacher for over 30 years, and retired from the Hamburg Union Pleasant Elementary School.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette R.C. Church
Orchard Park, NY
My heart is sad today at the news of a good friend´s passing. Rita was an amazing teacher and I am so glad my boys had the privilege of learning from her guidance and kindness. Eric and Tony are both amazing teachers today and I am sure it´s because of the love and patience of mentors like her who always encouraged them to give their best.
" I may not remember what my Teacher said but I´ll never forget my Teacher´s voice!"
My heart is with Nandor today. Rest In Peace sweet Rita...
Teri Favata
School
March 24, 2022
Mr. Decsi - so very sorry to hear, our deepest condolences. We have so many wonderful memories of you & your Hungarian band, playing & singing at the Grand Island Hungarian Picnics & also at my 2 older sisters´ weddings! Mrs. Decsi was one of the nicest ladies I´ve ever met & a loving friend to my Mom. Hugs & love to you -
The Pap family
Christina Pasdo
March 23, 2022
God bestowed wings on Our beautiful loving neighbor. Although we never wanted to let go of this beautiful, kind and thoughtful soul, God had other plans and called her home. So sorry for your loss Nandor, we loved her with all our heart.
Bob & Vickie Emhof
Friend
March 23, 2022
Rita you are now with your brothers and Sister Innocent in your eternal rest. You were a special lady with a very kind heart and I will always remember you for that.
RIP in heaven!
Kathleen Pawli
Friend
March 23, 2022
A wonderful teacher that I remember fondly for many reasons: the walking trips in elementary school to Dairy Queen where we magically "bumped into" her husband (every time), and the gracious note she wrote me 35+ years later after seeing an article on me in the Buffalo News that I still have today. RIP Mrs. Desci.
Rob Drago
School
March 22, 2022
It was a pleasure to work with Rita at UPES. She was an amazing teacher - every student loved her and she loved them.
God bless you dear Nandor.
Laura Seil Ruszczyk
March 22, 2022
Nandor, I am so sorry for your loss!!! Rita was a wonderful and loving lady, she will be greatly missed. Fly high with the Angels Rita RIP.
Michele T Malota
Friend
March 22, 2022
Such amazing memories of Mrs Decsi and the special bond that she had with our daughter Breanna. She was a beautiful lady inside and out, with the most incredible heart. She was a treasure to the children at U.P.E.S. and everyone who came in contact with her. RIP Mrs. Decsi