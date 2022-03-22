My heart is sad today at the news of a good friend´s passing. Rita was an amazing teacher and I am so glad my boys had the privilege of learning from her guidance and kindness. Eric and Tony are both amazing teachers today and I am sure it´s because of the love and patience of mentors like her who always encouraged them to give their best. " I may not remember what my Teacher said but I´ll never forget my Teacher´s voice!" My heart is with Nandor today. Rest In Peace sweet Rita...

Teri Favata School March 24, 2022