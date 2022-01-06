Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Pilarski Dzwigal
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Dzwigal, late Florian Mendel, and the late Florian Miller; devoted mother of the late Marilyn Sue (late Ralph) Chiesi, David (Elaine) Miller, Florian (Debbie) Mendel, Wende Gentry, Brian Mendel and her special son Gerald Matthews; cherished grandmother "Grandma Reet" of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving companion of the late Alfred Busch; also survived by nieces, nephews, and the Dzwigal family.Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 4-8 pm. Mrs. Dzwigal was a Life Member of the VFW Leonard Post Jr. Post #6251 ladies Auxillary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Friday at 9AM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Mrs. Dzwigal . I will miss seeing her and the pleasantries we´ve exchanged over the years when I would visit my son Liam who lived next door . She was always sweet , polished and sharp as a tack . May she Rest In Peace . xo
Susan Sullivan
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results