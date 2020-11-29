Menu
Rita E. WALTER
WALTER - Rita E.
(nee Tropman)
November 23, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Gerard A. Walter; devoted mother of Kristin Whitlock, Gerard (Deborah) and Andrew (Esmeralda) Walter; loving grandmother of Gerard (Elizabeth) Walter, Elizabeth O'Connor Whitlock, Vincent, Alec, Lana and Gina Walter. No prior visitation. Due to restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from the Church of the Annunciation, Elma, at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
