Rita J. EARSING
EARSING - Rita J.
(nee Rossney )
September 19, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Clarence J. "Blackie" Earsing; loving mother of Maureen M. (James) Duffey, Karen A., James C. (Beverly) Earsing, Barbara E. Wall and the late Nancy Earsing; cherished grandmother of Kevin Wall and Margaret (Anthony) Leonardo; great-grandma of Mia and Nina; sister of the late Irene (Charles) Lambour and Kenneth "Buddy" (Helen) Rossney; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. The family requests all guests attending to wear a face covering. If you are unable to attend in person, please join the family via livestream at stgregs.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rita's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Please share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
Sep
24
Entombment
12:15p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
