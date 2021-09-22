EARSING - Rita J.
(nee Rossney )
September 19, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Clarence J. "Blackie" Earsing; loving mother of Maureen M. (James) Duffey, Karen A., James C. (Beverly) Earsing, Barbara E. Wall and the late Nancy Earsing; cherished grandmother of Kevin Wall and Margaret (Anthony) Leonardo; great-grandma of Mia and Nina; sister of the late Irene (Charles) Lambour and Kenneth "Buddy" (Helen) Rossney; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. The family requests all guests attending to wear a face covering. If you are unable to attend in person, please join the family via livestream at stgregs.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rita's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Please share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.