ENRIGHT - Rita M.
(nee Scharmach)
March 21, 2021, on her birthday at age 95, beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Enright; devoted mother of Jean (Spencer) Nichols, Joan (Dominic) Cappa, Thomas (Sheila) Enright, Patricia (Denis) Miller, Paul Enright and the late Michael Enright; mother-in-law of Susan Walter; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; predeceased by a grandson; dear sister of Mary (late Robert) Mumm and the late Irene (Edwin) Long, Catherine (Ronald) Koehler, Elmer (Jenny) Scharmach, Dolores (Adam) Biesinger, Edward (Lorraine) Scharmach, Rev. Joseph Scharmach, and Herbert Scharmach; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. A public memorial mass will be celebrated at Infant of Prague Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.