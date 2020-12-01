DOBAJ - Rita F. (nee Roman)
November 27, 2020, age 96; beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Dobaj; loving mother of Diane K. Wesolowski and Jeanne J. Kubicki; cherished grandmother of Ellyssa Kubicki, Jamie (Glen) Smith and Dale Wesolowski; predeceased by siblings, Joseph (Genevieve), Louis (Celia), Mathew (Mary), Mary (Chester) Kujawa, Chester, Walter, John, Rudolph, Irene (Raymond) Jaskowiak and Matilda Roman; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Krakow, Poland. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Mrs. Dobaj was a longtime member of the Nativity and Brother's of Mercy Guilds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother of Mercy Nursing and Rehab Center. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.