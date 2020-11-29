KURDZIEL - Rita F. (nee Kantowska)
November 26, 2020, age 90, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Bronislaus Kurdziel; dearest mother of Michael, David (late Lynda), Cheryl, and Kevin (Maureen); dear grandmother of Lynn Marie Kurdziel, Michael Kurdziel Jr. (Lynn), the late Rob J. Rupert, Bryan Kurdziel (fiancée Erika), Benjamin Kurdziel, Marlee Kurdziel, and Christie Kurdziel; great grandmother of Maddie Kurdziel, Laina Kurdziel, and Sampras Rego; daughter of the late Bronislaus and Pearl Kantowski; pre-deceased by four brothers and three sisters; loving aunt of Patricia (Robert) Kurdziel; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rita was a longtime employee of HSBC Bank and devoted parishioner of the former St. Agnes Parish, Buffalo, NY. Rita was an avid fan of polka music and had several favorite bands that she enjoyed. Family will be available to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 1st, from 6-9 PM at DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2515 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY at 9 AM. Interment in St Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required and occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.