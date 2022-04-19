Menu
Rita GOOCH
FUNERAL HOME
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Wellsville
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 20 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Wellsville
GOOCH - Rita (nee McGee)
Allentown, formerly of Buffalo, passed away on April 16, 2022. Beloved wife of Clifford; dearest mother to Mary Beth [John] Tompsett, Jeffery [Elania] Gooch, Lesley [Jon] Christman and Jennifer [David] Gooch-Johnston; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; two brothers-in-law, Thomas [Pat] Wozniak and Hank Gath; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Reinig and Betty Windover; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Eugene McGee; four sisters, Nancy McGee, Margaret Kremer, Jane Gath and Kathleen Wozniak. Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday at 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scio.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Wellsville
34 W State St, Wellsville, NY
Apr
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Scio, NY
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Wellsville
