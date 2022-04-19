GOOCH - Rita (nee McGee)

Allentown, formerly of Buffalo, passed away on April 16, 2022. Beloved wife of Clifford; dearest mother to Mary Beth [John] Tompsett, Jeffery [Elania] Gooch, Lesley [Jon] Christman and Jennifer [David] Gooch-Johnston; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; two brothers-in-law, Thomas [Pat] Wozniak and Hank Gath; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Reinig and Betty Windover; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Eugene McGee; four sisters, Nancy McGee, Margaret Kremer, Jane Gath and Kathleen Wozniak. Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday at 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scio.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.