Rita J. MACNA
MACNA - Rita J.
(nee Nowakowski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, went to the Lord peacefully October 29, 2020; devoted wife of 67 years, to the late John P. Macna; loving mother of Deborah (Steve) Turkovich, Beverly (Paul) Overbeck and Lynne (Richard) Calipari; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and proud Nani of thirteen great-grandchildren; sister of Delphine (Donald) Getty. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
