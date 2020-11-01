MACNA - Rita J.
(nee Nowakowski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, went to the Lord peacefully October 29, 2020; devoted wife of 67 years, to the late John P. Macna; loving mother of Deborah (Steve) Turkovich, Beverly (Paul) Overbeck and Lynne (Richard) Calipari; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and proud Nani of thirteen great-grandchildren; sister of Delphine (Donald) Getty. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.