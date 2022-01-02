LEWANDOWSKI GNSH-
Sister Rita,
(formerly Sister Thomas More)
Sister Rita Lewandowski, GNSH, (formerly Sister Thomas More) (89), died on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Rita was born in Buffalo, NY on October 26, 1932, daughter of the late Walter and Florence A. (Gajewski) Lewandowski. Sister graduated from South Park High and earned a BA, magna cum laude in Latin from D'Youville College and an MA in Philosophy from the University of Toronto. Postgraduate work was done at Villanova and Temple Universities. Sister held Permanent NY and PA Licensing as a Reading Specialist, as well as a Permanent NY license in Latin. Sister held membership in the Kappa Gamma Pi honor society.
A lifelong educator, Sister Rita influenced the lives of countless young people and adults as she introduced them to the world of reading and literacy. Prior to entering the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1961 she was an Instructor at Marymount Junior College, Arlington, VA, where she taught Philosophy, English and World Literature. Her ministry assignments as a Grey Nun took her to PA, GA, and NY. Sister taught at Sacred Heart Junior College, Yardley, PA for six years and at D'Youville College for two. For more than 38 years Sister Rita's ministry was focused in the Buffalo area. Students at Immaculate Conception, Eden and at Holy Angels School and Academy benefitted from her experience. For ten years she served as a reading specialist at several local schools, St. Aloysius Gonzaga, All Saints, St. Joseph's Academy, St. Augustine Center, and St. Bonaventure. Turning to Adult Literacy in 1991, she engaged and challenged those attending the Adult Learning Center to experience the joys of reading. Sister continued this ministry until 2007, upon retirement she became a volunteer teacher with the Literacy Volunteers of Western New York until 2015. She moved to Philadelphia in December of that year. Predeceased by her brother Richard, Rita is survived by her nephew in addition to her religious congregation. Sharing of memories at 9:45 AM, Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, January 8th (Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.