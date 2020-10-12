Menu
Rita M. FRAAS
FRAAS - Rita M. (nee Buhr)
Peacefully passed away at her home on October 9th, 2020 at the age of 106. Wife of the late William C. Fraas; daughter of the late Edward and Theresa (Uebelhoer) Buhr; sister of the late Loretta Carr, Henrietta Dirr, Mildred Horst, Mary Sikorski, and Dorothy Buhr; loving mother of eight, the late William E., Marianne, Thomas J. (Donna), G. Richard (Linda), the late Robert David, Teresa, Sandra (Thomas) Burns, Shirley (Patrick) Turner; grandmother to 13, Tracy (Ed), Thomas J. Jr., Lisa, Justin, Angela (Orhan), William C. (Alison), Marc (Mackenzie), Alex (Samantha), Eve (Adam), Abbey (Eric), Jack, Jaimie (Jimmy), and Brittany; great-grandmother of 18, Stephen, Daniel, Hailee, Tyler, Taylor, Picabo, Ayiana, Makai, Kemal, Viktor, Theodore, Franklin, Olivia, Elias, Claire, Everly, Roman, and Hunter; great-great-grandmother of Axil. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life at a Mass of Christian burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church on Losson Road, Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment at Mt. Calvary cemetery. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.
