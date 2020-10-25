Menu
Rita M. LANDGRAF
LANDGRAF - Rita M. (nee Bernhard)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Bud" Landgraf; cherished mother of Bob (Margaret), Mark (Phyllis) and Jack (Sharon) Landgraf; adored grandmother of Phil (Kelly), Nick (Ashley Andrews) and Steven Landgraf; great-grandmother of Ava Landgraf; loving daughter of the late John and Anne Kane; dear sister of the late Margaret Kane, Marita (late John) O'Connor and Susan Kane; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
