Swiatek - Rita M.
May 24, 2020, beloved wife of Jerome J. Swiatek; devoted mother of Jerome (Kari) Jr., Tamara (Paul) Murdoch, Joseph (Tomi) and John (Sarah) Swiatek; loving grandmother of Madison, Kalen, Aaron, Brady, Kali, Adilyn, Colton and Hunter; dear sister of Timothy (Angel) Krohn and Cheryl Richardson. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial gathering at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday, October 17, from 4-8 PM, at which time Funeral Services will be held. Please share condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.