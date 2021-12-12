NOWAK - Rita S. "Sue" (nee Larson)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis Nowak; devoted mother of Scott (Marcey) Williams, Denise (Nicholas) Nardolillo, Amy (Teddy) Sliwinski, Beth Nowak, Lisa (Chris) Monaco and Jillian Williams; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Dylan, Scottie, Kaitlyn, Ryan. Madyson, Gianna, and Nicholas; loving daughter of Rita Cribbs and the late William Larson; dear sister of William (Linda) Larson, Janice (Rich) Puskar, Lorraine Meyers, and Gene "Tiger" (Debbie) Cribbs; special aunt of Melissa (Rayshawn) Martin, and their children Jayla and Amari; also survived by other nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.