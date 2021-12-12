Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita S. "Sue" NOWAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NOWAK - Rita S. "Sue" (nee Larson)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis Nowak; devoted mother of Scott (Marcey) Williams, Denise (Nicholas) Nardolillo, Amy (Teddy) Sliwinski, Beth Nowak, Lisa (Chris) Monaco and Jillian Williams; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Dylan, Scottie, Kaitlyn, Ryan. Madyson, Gianna, and Nicholas; loving daughter of Rita Cribbs and the late William Larson; dear sister of William (Linda) Larson, Janice (Rich) Puskar, Lorraine Meyers, and Gene "Tiger" (Debbie) Cribbs; special aunt of Melissa (Rayshawn) Martin, and their children Jayla and Amari; also survived by other nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.