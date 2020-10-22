Menu
Rita NOWICKI
NOWICKI - Rita
Passed away on October 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Louise Nowicki; dearest friend of Marie Ducato and her family, Joseph (Kelly) Ducato, Dana Marie (fiancé' Jeffrey Schwab) Ducato, Drew Ducato and Maria Angelina (fiancé Brandon Kelly) Ducato. Friends and family are invited on Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 AM to the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM. The burial will follow the services at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Rita was a Registered Nurse and was a longtime resident at Seneca Pointe and the Eagle Crest Apartments. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
