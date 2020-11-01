Menu
Rita P. MERLO
MERLO - Rita P.
(nee Carnevale)
October 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Barbara (Louis) Fonzi, Victor (Mary Beth), David (Molly) Merlo, Lori (late Michael) Coticchia and Julianne (John "Al") Yates; cherished grandmother of 15; devoted great-grandmother of 11; loving sister of Joseph (Teiko) Carnevale, Joann (Angelo) Tomasello and the late James Carnevale. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Restoration Society, Inc., 66 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 (https://rsiwny.org/how-to-get-involved/donate.html). Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
