PIATEK - Rita M. (nee Drejas)April 19, 2022, at the age of 87, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Piatek; loving mother of George (Mary) Carrick, Nancy (John) Bachman, Darlene (Harry) Rasey, Alfred J. (Sandy) Piatek and Pamela (Joseph) Bielanin; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; devoted sister of Daniel (Marge) Drejas, Celia (late Roy) Hitchcock, late Frank, John and Joseph Drejas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. (2 blocks south of William St.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 AM, in St. Josaphat's R.C. Church, (William and Peoria St.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rita's name to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com