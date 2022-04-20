PIATEK - Rita M. (nee Drejas)
April 19, 2022, at the age of 87, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Piatek; loving mother of George (Mary) Carrick, Nancy (John) Bachman, Darlene (Harry) Rasey, Alfred J. (Sandy) Piatek and Pamela (Joseph) Bielanin; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; devoted sister of Daniel (Marge) Drejas, Celia (late Roy) Hitchcock, late Frank, John and Joseph Drejas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. (2 blocks south of William St.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 AM, in St. Josaphat's R.C. Church, (William and Peoria St.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rita's name to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.