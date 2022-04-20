Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita M. PIATEK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
PIATEK - Rita M. (nee Drejas)
April 19, 2022, at the age of 87, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Piatek; loving mother of George (Mary) Carrick, Nancy (John) Bachman, Darlene (Harry) Rasey, Alfred J. (Sandy) Piatek and Pamela (Joseph) Bielanin; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; devoted sister of Daniel (Marge) Drejas, Celia (late Roy) Hitchcock, late Frank, John and Joseph Drejas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. (2 blocks south of William St.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 AM, in St. Josaphat's R.C. Church, (William and Peoria St.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rita's name to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.