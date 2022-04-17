STACHOWIAK - Rita C.

(nee Parwulski)

Age 91, slipped away to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Gustaw A. Trybuszkiewicz and the late Walter G. Stachowiak; dear daughter of the late Stella and Adam Parwulski; survived by daughters, Kathryn Trybuszkiewicz and Karen (George) Klostermann, Jr.; predeceased by siblings, Barbara, Clara, Florence "Lolly", Adam and Frank; cherished grandmother of David Klostermann; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rita proudly worked at the Erie County Auto Bureau DMV in Buffalo, NY, before retiring. Private Funeral Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, Depew, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.