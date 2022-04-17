Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita C. STACHOWIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
STACHOWIAK - Rita C.
(nee Parwulski)
Age 91, slipped away to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Gustaw A. Trybuszkiewicz and the late Walter G. Stachowiak; dear daughter of the late Stella and Adam Parwulski; survived by daughters, Kathryn Trybuszkiewicz and Karen (George) Klostermann, Jr.; predeceased by siblings, Barbara, Clara, Florence "Lolly", Adam and Frank; cherished grandmother of David Klostermann; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rita proudly worked at the Erie County Auto Bureau DMV in Buffalo, NY, before retiring. Private Funeral Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, Depew, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.