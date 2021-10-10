Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita SWIECH
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
SWIECH - Rita (nee Montanari)
Formerly of Lackawanna, NY, August 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Robert Jr. (Cynthia), Alan (Judith), Renee (Dave) Kluge and the late Brian (Catherine); grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Lavinio and Adeline (Lalli) Montanari; sister of Norine Miller, late Mildred Grabowski and the late Dewy Montanari; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, October 14, from 4-6 PM. Prayers Friday, October 15, 9:30 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at OLV at 10:30 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Oct
15
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
OLV
NY
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
OLV
NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Williamson family has many happy memories of Mrs. Swiech as both neighbors and friends. Jeannette had a very special relationship with Rita and truly enjoyed their participation together in women's activities. Our deepest condolences on your loss.
Karen Williamson
December 1, 2021
The Foley family
October 14, 2021
My sister Debbie and I are very sad to hear about the passing of Mrs. Swiech. She was a lovely friend to our mom, Ilah and always seemed to have a smile on her face. She and her family were wonderful neighbors and - after many years - I was so glad to have gotten in contact with her again a couple Christmas' ago. Sending thoughts and condolences to the Swiech family.
Karen and Debbie Lorshbough
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results