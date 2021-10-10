My sister Debbie and I are very sad to hear about the passing of Mrs. Swiech. She was a lovely friend to our mom, Ilah and always seemed to have a smile on her face. She and her family were wonderful neighbors and - after many years - I was so glad to have gotten in contact with her again a couple Christmas' ago. Sending thoughts and condolences to the Swiech family.

Karen and Debbie Lorshbough October 11, 2021