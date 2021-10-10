SWIECH - Rita (nee Montanari) Formerly of Lackawanna, NY, August 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Robert Jr. (Cynthia), Alan (Judith), Renee (Dave) Kluge and the late Brian (Catherine); grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Lavinio and Adeline (Lalli) Montanari; sister of Norine Miller, late Mildred Grabowski and the late Dewy Montanari; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, October 14, from 4-6 PM. Prayers Friday, October 15, 9:30 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at OLV at 10:30 AM.
The Williamson family has many happy memories of Mrs. Swiech as both neighbors and friends. Jeannette had a very special relationship with Rita and truly enjoyed their participation together in women's activities. Our deepest condolences on your loss.
Karen Williamson
December 1, 2021
The Foley family
October 14, 2021
My sister Debbie and I are very sad to hear about the passing of Mrs. Swiech. She was a lovely friend to our mom, Ilah and always seemed to have a smile on her face. She and her family were wonderful neighbors and - after many years - I was so glad to have gotten in contact with her again a couple Christmas' ago. Sending thoughts and condolences to the Swiech family.