Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita SZUROMI
SZUROMI - Rita (nee Sass)
Age 93, of North Tonawanda; Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Loving wife of 53 years to the late Frank Szuromi; devoted mother of David (late Nancy) Szuromi, Randy (Bobbi) Szuromi, Cheryl (Paul) Dziekan, Michael (Deborah) Szuromi and the late Terri Szuromi; adored grandmother of Diana (Tim) Deck, Rebecca Rutledge, Rae Ann (Chris) Mirowski, Stephen (Jennifer) Szuromi, Dana (Luke) Brown, Brigette (Rick) Szuromi, Justin (Brittany) Szuromi, Chelsea Dziekan, Victoria Dziekan, Matthew Szuromi and Erin Szuromi; beloved G.G. to Chloe, Austin, Benny, Skylar, Lila, Meryl, Morrison, Hayes, Frank, Vander and Emilia; dearest sister of Robert (Flo) Sass; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences online may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Remembered Rita from Tennyson Court, sad to see she passed. Had some good long talks and laughs with her at our card games many years ago after I got off duty to play with a few of them from the Assisted Living side then. She always had a smile and looked forward to seeing her when I was on.
Kathy Caramazza
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loving sweet Mother. Your memories will forever be in your
Sueann Majka
Family
December 30, 2021
You were one of a kind Aunt Rita. A heart of gold, so loving and accepting of everyone. You will be missed. You!
Kathy
Family
December 30, 2021
She was a lovely lady. My sympathy to her family.
Linde Gohn
December 29, 2021
I will always miss your laugh n your funny faces you always love you
SueAnn
Family
December 28, 2021
Auntie Rita - You were a doll and greatly loved. You will be missed.
Renee Sass-Hasenoehrl
December 28, 2021
Great Aunt Rita, May you rest in Peace. Thank you for all the memories, I will cherish forever. Love, Gary
Gary Ashe
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results