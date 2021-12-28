SZUROMI - Rita (nee Sass)
Age 93, of North Tonawanda; Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Loving wife of 53 years to the late Frank Szuromi; devoted mother of David (late Nancy) Szuromi, Randy (Bobbi) Szuromi, Cheryl (Paul) Dziekan, Michael (Deborah) Szuromi and the late Terri Szuromi; adored grandmother of Diana (Tim) Deck, Rebecca Rutledge, Rae Ann (Chris) Mirowski, Stephen (Jennifer) Szuromi, Dana (Luke) Brown, Brigette (Rick) Szuromi, Justin (Brittany) Szuromi, Chelsea Dziekan, Victoria Dziekan, Matthew Szuromi and Erin Szuromi; beloved G.G. to Chloe, Austin, Benny, Skylar, Lila, Meryl, Morrison, Hayes, Frank, Vander and Emilia; dearest sister of Robert (Flo) Sass; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences online may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.