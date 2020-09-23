KACZMAREK - Rita T.

September 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Kaczmarek; dear sister of the late Dorothy Alderson; survived by niece Mary (Alderson) Licata and nephew Eric Alderson; loved by cousins. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Rita had a love for the city of Buffalo, where she lived her whole life and made many friends. She was feisty, independent and easy to talk to. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.