NAPIERSKI - Rita V. (nee Bobik)

At age 89, April 4, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Survived by six children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; predeceased by one grandchild. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, on Saturday, September 26, at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.