WOZNIAK - Rita V.
(nee Ruszaj)
February 22, 2021, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Howard J. Wozniak; devoted mother of Kenneth (Jane) Wozniak, Lynette (Louis) DePlato and the late Howard T. Wozniak; daughter of the late Bronislaw and Veronica (nee Karkowska) Ruszaj; loving grandmother of Aaron (Tanya) Wozniak, Cory (Angela) Wozniak, Joseph H. (Laura) DePlato, Michael (Tiffany) DePlato, Louis J. (fiancée Audrey Ogorek) DePlato, Troy Wozniak and 15 great-grandchildren; step-grandmother of Shelly Woods, Michael (Christina) Woods and Gary Woods; dear sister of the late Irene Lewandowski. Rita was a vibrant, loving woman who brought joy to everyone she met. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, retired bookeeper, line dancer, traveler and graduated college at age 80. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 2nd, 10:00 AM from Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.