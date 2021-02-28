Menu
Rita V. WOZNIAK
WOZNIAK - Rita V.
(nee Ruszaj)
February 22, 2021, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Howard J. Wozniak; devoted mother of Kenneth (Jane) Wozniak, Lynette (Louis) DePlato and the late Howard T. Wozniak; daughter of the late Bronislaw and Veronica (nee Karkowska) Ruszaj; loving grandmother of Aaron (Tanya) Wozniak, Cory (Angela) Wozniak, Joseph H. (Laura) DePlato, Michael (Tiffany) DePlato, Louis J. (fiancée Audrey Ogorek) DePlato, Troy Wozniak and 15 great-grandchildren; step-grandmother of Shelly Woods, Michael (Christina) Woods and Gary Woods; dear sister of the late Irene Lewandowski. Rita was a vibrant, loving woman who brought joy to everyone she met. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, retired bookeeper, line dancer, traveler and graduated college at age 80. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 2nd, 10:00 AM from Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Life Church
2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Rita's family. I wish you peace at this time. I was Rita's mailman for several years before I retired. I met her at the mailbox twice before I said to myself she must be a believer. She had a loving heart. I Know you miss her but she is in the best possible place she could be in now. God bless you all and take comfort in the LORD.
Jim Maloney
March 9, 2021
Dearest Rita, I can only imagine your Beautiful face filled with Joy as you met your Savior, now in Heaven dancing with your father, husband and son and with your mom and family I can imagine you worshipping God at His throne. I loved talking with you full of Joy and watching and hearing you worship! Miss you till we meet again Christine
Christine DiVincenzo
March 3, 2021
