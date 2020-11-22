Menu
Robena Gladys GRAHAM
GRAHAM - Robena Gladys
November 16, 2020, age 91. Beloved daughter of the late Lonnie and Eula Moody Graham; dear friend of the late Melvin Edwards. She is preceded in death by her sisters, China Ruth Struthers, Annie Dorsey, Mary Susie Sloan and brothers, Thomas and James Graham. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in PA, FL and CA. A Memorial Service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
