BELICA - Robert A.
November 13, 2020, of Elma at age 84. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Stanley) Belica; devoted father of Michele (David) Ebeling and Roxanne (Timm) Slade; loving grandfather of Melinda Ebeling, Ashley Ebeling, Cayla Slade and Jacob Slade; dear brother of Eddy (Sandi) Belica, Janice (late Paul) Cholasinski, Billy (Sandy) Belica and Mary Ann (Paul) Seitz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bobby served in the USMC and retired from General Motors after 30 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19th, from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street. Elma. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, November 20th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 360 Main St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.