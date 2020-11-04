Helfrich - Robert A.
Of West Falls, NY, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Way); loving father of Jennifer (Joseph) D'Angelo and Betsy (Gary) Meyers; cherished grandfather of Justin, Eric and Austin D'Angelo; dearest brother of Richard (June); also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws and many other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all. Family will be present Saturday, 10 AM - 1 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.