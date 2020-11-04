Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert A. HELFRICH
Helfrich - Robert A.
Of West Falls, NY, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Way); loving father of Jennifer (Joseph) D'Angelo and Betsy (Gary) Meyers; cherished grandfather of Justin, Eric and Austin D'Angelo; dearest brother of Richard (June); also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws and many other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all. Family will be present Saturday, 10 AM - 1 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.