Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert A. JASINSKI
JASINSKI - Robert A.
October 19, 2020 of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Christine (nee Mruk) Jasinski; dearest father of Dianne (Raymond) Lewczyk and Roberta (Rene) Antoine; loving grandfather of Major Jonathan (Megan) Lewczyk USAF, Michael and Christopher Antoine; great-grandfather of Malina Lewczyk; brother of the late Raymond Jasinski; Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 AM, in St. Andrews R.C. Church in Sloan. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.