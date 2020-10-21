JASINSKI - Robert A.
October 19, 2020 of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Christine (nee Mruk) Jasinski; dearest father of Dianne (Raymond) Lewczyk and Roberta (Rene) Antoine; loving grandfather of Major Jonathan (Megan) Lewczyk USAF, Michael and Christopher Antoine; great-grandfather of Malina Lewczyk; brother of the late Raymond Jasinski; Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 AM, in St. Andrews R.C. Church in Sloan. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.