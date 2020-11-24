MORRIS - Robert A.
November 22, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Backman) Morris; devoted father of Deborah M. Strange (late Neal), Jeffrey (Lorinda) Morris, Mark (Diane) Morris, Holly (Mark) Pagnotta and Yvette (Bert) Foschini; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Dwayne Morris. Bob was a retired Captain for Cheektowaga Police and retired teacher from Broward County in Florida. Private interment was held at Clarence Centre Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.