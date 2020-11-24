Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert A. MORRIS
MORRIS - Robert A.
November 22, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Backman) Morris; devoted father of Deborah M. Strange (late Neal), Jeffrey (Lorinda) Morris, Mark (Diane) Morris, Holly (Mark) Pagnotta and Yvette (Bert) Foschini; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Dwayne Morris. Bob was a retired Captain for Cheektowaga Police and retired teacher from Broward County in Florida. Private interment was held at Clarence Centre Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.