RALSTON - Robert A. "Bob"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October, 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Pielecha) Ralston; devoted father of Susan, Betty (Elise), John, Marian, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Tracy (Alan) and the late Darlene and Robert; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Leslie and Madeline Ralston; dear brother of Leslie, Phyllis, James (Sharon), Betty (late Donald), Judy (Michael), Kenneth (Pat), Linda (Russell) and the late Ronald (Pat); also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Bob served in the United States Navy. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.