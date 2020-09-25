Rochevot - Robert A.

Mr. Robert Arthur Rochevot, 70, passed away in Kannapolis, NC on Friday, September 18, 2020. Mr. Rochevot was born April 25, 1950 in Buffalo, NY. He was a son of Joanne Christian Rochevot and the late Robert Rochevot. He graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in 1968. He started working for US Airways in 1988 and retired after 26 years of service. Mr. Rochevot is survived by his wife, Beth Rudolph Rochevot; two sons, Eric Rochevot and wife Erica Boots Rochevot and Adam Rochevot; one daughter, Tera Lynn Rochevot Ott and husband James Ott; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaylee, Aiden, Madison and Ryan; seven sisters, Kathy Rochevot Cook and husband Tim Cook, Cindy Rochevot Pascucci and husband Keith Pascucci, Patty Rochevot Kasprzak, Amy Rochevot Skidmore, Mary Rochevot Williams, Becky Rochevot Rosky and husband Steven Rosky and Christy Rochevot Shields and husband Gary Shields; two brothers, Stephen Rochevot and wife Julia Rochevot and John Rochevot; along with many nieces and nephews. Due to travel restrictions from COVID-19, the memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.





