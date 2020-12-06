ZUREK - Robert A.

Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice V. (Mytlinger) Zurek; dear father of Robert J. (Margaret) Zurek and Debra (Joe) Dorgan; grandfather of Michael Dorgan, Melanie (Allan) Ulrich, Colleen (John) Killingbeck; Robert (Nikole) and JP (Theresa ) Zurek; great-grandfather of Jacob and Nora Zurek, Nathan and Matthew Ulrich, Addisyn and Harper Killingbeck, Logan Zurek; brother of the late Sophie (late Edward) Baumgart, Adele (late Fred) Tocha and Irene Zurek; survived by nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held post Covid. Mr. Zurek was past Commander of Private Leonard Post VFW# 6251. If desired, memorials may be made to The Private Leonard Post 2450, Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.