Robert A. ZUREK
ZUREK - Robert A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice V. (Mytlinger) Zurek; dear father of Robert J. (Margaret) Zurek and Debra (Joe) Dorgan; grandfather of Michael Dorgan, Melanie (Allan) Ulrich, Colleen (John) Killingbeck; Robert (Nikole) and JP (Theresa ) Zurek; great-grandfather of Jacob and Nora Zurek, Nathan and Matthew Ulrich, Addisyn and Harper Killingbeck, Logan Zurek; brother of the late Sophie (late Edward) Baumgart, Adele (late Fred) Tocha and Irene Zurek; survived by nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held post Covid. Mr. Zurek was past Commander of Private Leonard Post VFW# 6251. If desired, memorials may be made to The Private Leonard Post 2450, Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Prayers for the family of Bob as they celebrate his life. My dad worked with him at the Buffalo Board of Education. They were great friends.
Tim Goldbach
December 6, 2020
Our sympathy on your loss.
Cliff and Karen Penke
December 6, 2020