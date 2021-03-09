ANGELLO - Robert J.
Age 74, of Cheektowaga, NY, on March 1, 2021. Husband of Tamara E. Passariello-Angello; father of David (Holly) and Ashley Angello; step-father of Elizabeth Persons, Tina Buckley and Kenneth (Ana) O'Neil; also survived by 11 grandchildren; brother of Rose Marie Molinari. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, on Thursday, March 11, from 4-7 PM, with a service immediately following. Condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.